Report: Isuzu D-Max could get a new diesel engine soon

Isuzu doesn’t change its engines that often. Case in point, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel. While it’s the most powerful it has been, it’s actually the same block from as far back as the mid-2000s. Those familiar with Isuzu know it as the 4JJ1, and it’s been in service since the first-generation D-Max.

While the basic design engine is nearly 20 years old, it still pulls decent numbers today. In its current form, it makes 189hp and 450Nm of torque for both the D-Max and Mu-X. It’s competitive in the world of pickups and SUVs at the moment, but one has to admit that it can’t use that same engine forever.

That is why an interesting report from Thailand caught our attention. Motoring website Headlightmag says Isuzu is working on a new engine for its pickup. The site claims it has it on good authority, with sources within the company that we can expect in the future.

Headlightmag added that the new turbodiesel will have a displacement of 2.2 liters, much smaller than the current engine. It is said that the engine will come in high and low power tunes to simplify the powertrain lineup and, in return, lower production costs. With that, the 2.2-liter could take on the role of the current 1.9-liter for entry-level models and the 3.0-liter for higher-spec vehicles.

It’s still unknown when this said 2.2-liter engine will reach production. The Thai report reckons it could appear sometime towards the end of the current D-Max's life cycle or for the next generation. Given Isuzu’s long product cycles, it might take a while. If it does reach production, we could expect it to be applied to the Mu-X as well.

Aside from this rumored new engine, it was also reported that Isuzu is seriously considering electric power for the D-Max. If true, the D-Max EV could be out as early as 2025.