Why did Isuzu PH increase the prices of the 2022 MU-X?

A lot of Isuzu fans must be smiling from ear to ear right now, as Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has finally launched the all-new MU-X.

However, there might be something about the new model that could be off-putting for some buyers: the price. While the previous MU-X has always been known to be one of the more affordable offerings in the segment, this all-new model is quite the opposite.

The base variant that’s priced at P1.59 million is now more expensive than the base Mitsubishi Montero, while the top-of-the-line MU-X with a P2.45 million SRP is now pricier than the top-spec Toyota Fortuner—and that’s even after the recent price increase. What gives?

We asked the company during the launch event to get more insights. In essence, we were told that the MU-X is now a more premium offering and that the target market for it has changed.

If you think about it, the new MU-X does have more extra features and tech than ever. It’s no longer being marketed as an affordable vehicle, but rather something that’s right up there with segment leaders in terms of luxury and comfort.

We also asked if there were any plans to introduce cheaper variants to cater to more budget-conscious buyers. According to IPC product and marketing department head Robert Carlos, the company “will study the market further.” Welp, at least we tried.

Over to you guys, then—do you believe IPC got the pricing right with the new MU-X? Share your two cents in the comments.

