Higher-spec Toyota Fortuners to get new features and up to P36k price bump this month

Not to be outdone by the new Nissan Terra—as well as the upcoming all-new Isuzu MU-X—the Toyota Fortuner is also set to get updates this month.

According to a trusted source, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is adding nifty tech and features to higher-spec Fortuners. All V, Q, and LTD variants will be getting a new front-row dual-zone climate-control function, a 360-degree-view monitor, a blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Top-spec LTD variants will also be getting a new automatic kick liftgate as well as a new hood lift assist feature. Lastly, V variants will get new 18-inch alloy wheels.

See Also

These new additions, however, also come at a price. TMP will be raising the SRP of LTD variants by P36,000 and Q variants by P20,000. V variants will also get a price increase, but no details have been released as of this writing. There will be no changes in specs and prices of G variants. You can see the updated prices below:

Continue reading below ↓

2021 Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 LTD 4x4 AT – P2,440,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 LTD 4x2 AT – P2,280,000

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Q 4x2 AT – P2,018,000

We’ve been told that the updated Fortuner will go on sale starting September 15, 2021. However, take note that TMP has yet to confirm anything regarding this, so don’t quote us on it just yet. We’ll keep you posted once we receive a formal announcement. For now, tell us what you think of these possible changes in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.