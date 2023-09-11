Should the Honda Odyssey make a PH comeback?

Even though it wasn’t a massive volume seller, the Honda Odyssey was one of the few minivans sold here that we like. Sure, it wasn’t as large as the Toyota Alphard, but its relatively compact size made it more maneuverable, and its flexible seating arrangements were proof that you didn’t need a massive SUV all the time.

Because it was pulled out of the market about a year ago, the Philippines never got the chance to get the heavily updated version of the minivan. It was also discontinued in its home market following the closure of the Sayama assembly line. However, the minivan continued to thrive in China, and it’s coming back to Japan.

The revived Honda Odyssey is made by GAC-Honda in Guangzhou, and it’s the first Chinese-assembled model to be exported to Japan. However, that got us thinking: Is there a chance of it being offered (again) in the Philippines? After all, China is a left-hand drive country.

While we ponder that thought, let’s take a look at what the ‘reborn’ Odyssey has to offer. For starters, the only way to have it is with Honda’s e:HEV hybrid technology. We say that’s a good thing since the combination of the 2.4-liter and a small fuel tank made fuel stops rather frequent. There are no technical details just yet for Japan, but based on Chinese specifications, it could have the 2.0-liter engine and dual electric motor arrangement. If so, power output could be similar to the CR-V e:HEV at 201 hp and 335Nm of torque.

Inside, it has a redesigned dashboard that follows the new look of Honda’s interior design language dubbed ‘Man Maximum, Machine Minimum’. As it’s a hybrid, it also gets the push-button gear selector. At the back are power ottoman seats with extended armrests and cubby holders, along with a swing-out drinks holder in the center. Compared to the Odyssey we received here, the new model gets a plusher cabin.

Honda Sensing is, of course, standard for this model, as well as Honda Connect. Those features are standard in all variants of the new Japan-market Odyssey, namely Absolute, Absolute EX, and Absolute EX Black Edition.

While we doubt that this model will be offered here, we still think it would be a nice addition to the local Honda lineup. Besides, with hybrid acceptance on the rise, it’ll complement the all-new Honda CR-V e:HEV too.

There are no prices for the Japanese-specification model yet. However, prices in China range from 235,800 yuan to 340,800 yuan, or roughly P1,830,000 to P2,640,000 at current conversion rates.