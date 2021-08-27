Would you spec your Jeep Wrangler with this quirky Tuscadero finish?

Quirky isn’t exactly a word anyone would use to describe the Jeep Wrangler. It’s known as one of the baddest 4x4s to have ever been built, after all.

This year, however, in celebration of the brand’s 80th anniversary, Jeep is introducing special-run colors for the Wrangler available straight from the factory. The latest addition to this is the Tuscadero, and it’s pretty... quirky.

It’s a “deep and intense chromatic magenta”—in less fancy terms, pink—that can be had with all Wrangler variants in the US market for an extra $395 (P19,700). It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but frankly, we imagine a color as bright as this would actually be helpful crawling through deep trails, especially at night.

“With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle—both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails,” said Jeep North America vice president Jim Morrison. “What’s unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community.”

So, do you dig this Tuscadero finish over the Ford Bronco’s new Eruption Green paint?

