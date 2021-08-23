Car News

The Ford Bronco looks classy in new Eruption Green finish

Inspired by the first-gen Bronco’s Mallard Green colorway
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Ford
Ford

By now, we’ve seen the Ford Bronco in many different forms, including that bundle of Broncos dressed in various bodykits, Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 400 Bronco, and the Bronco Riptide. That said, it looks like Ford is far from done playing around with its new 4x4.

The Blue Oval brand has now unveiled the new Bronco finished in classy Eruption Green Metallic paint. It’s merely a standard Bronco, but its new paint job was “demanded by enthusiasts.” The colorway is actually a modern interpretation of the Mallard Green finish available on the first-gen Bronco way back in the 1970s.

“Automotive enthusiasts, and especially Bronco fans, are passionate about colors and will be excited about Eruption Green,” said Ford color and materials manager Barb Whalen. “Paint has a wonderful way of evolving because of technology. Eruption Green is a contemporary color, but there’s a connection with Bronco heritage. It’s evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature.”

The new Eruption Green finish, as well as the new Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, will be available later this year. We’ve yet to see what the latter looks like, though. What we do have are a bunch of photos of the Bronco sporting the new green finish. You can see more of them below.

What do you think of the new look, readers?

PHOTO: Ford

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

