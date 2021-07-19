Hennessey has turned the Ford Bronco into a 405hp menace

The Internet’s hottest off-roader that’s not a Defender has already been given the Hennessey treatment. Welcome to the—deep breath—Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco.

Unsurprisingly, the 400 Bronco produces a smidge over 400 horsepower—405hp to be exact—which is 75hp more than the current factory range-topper, the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 with 330hp. Torque also rises by 119Nm to a total of 681Nm in Hennessey’s motor.

It’s been achieved via The Usual Suspects: an upgraded ECU and exhaust and a high-flow air induction system. Hennessey reckons it’ll do 0-97kph (60mph) in 4.9sec, which isn’t too shabby at all.

The Hennessey Off-Road pack adds 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch wheels, new VelociRaptor bumpers front and rear, retractable side steps, some badges, and even embroidered headrests.

Everything’s warranted for three years/58,000km, and it keeps all the original Bronco’s modes and off-road systems (which, as it turns out, are rather good). Hennessey’s only building 200 models this year, in either two/four-door and with our without a soft-top. The price? $24,950 (P1.26 million), on top of the small matter of buying a new Bronco.

“Whether you’re on- or off-road, more power is what our customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers,” explains boss John Hennessey.

