The Kia EV6 sets a world record for the shortest charging time to cross the US in an EV

Still not a believer of Kia’s new electric vehicle? Maybe this will change your mind: The carmaker just set a Guinness World Record with the new EV6 for the shortest charging time to cross the US in an electric vehicle.

This road trip was a seven-day expedition from New York City to Los Angeles, and spanned 4,635.7km (2,880.5 miles). Throughout the trip, the EV6 was only plugged in for a total of 7 hours, 10 minutes, and 1 second. The previous record holder was the Tesla Model S, which was charged for 12 hours, 48 minutes, and 19 seconds across a similar trip. That’s a huge difference.

The feat was possible due to the EV6’s ultra-fast charging capabilities. Thanks to modern tech, the EV can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. That roughly translates to 100km of range in just 4.5 minutes.

“The EV6’s record-setting run is the latest signal that Kia will be a leader in the popularization of electric vehicles,” said Kia America marketing vice president Russell Wager. “All of Kia’s world-class engineering and experience in electric vehicles will be applied in the move to electrification. The same attention to detail, design, quality, technology, and driving dynamics that Kia has become known for will be found in every new electric vehicle we bring to market.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What do you guys think? If you want to read more on the EV6, you can check out the launch story here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.