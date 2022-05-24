Will Lamborghini’s electric 2+2 GT look like the Estoque concept?

Lamborghini’s first full electric car will be a 2+2 GT car. This much you know. Now, boss Stephan Winkelmann says it’ll be ready by the end of the decade.

Following the announcement of the carmaker’s 2024 Le Mans Daytona hypercar, Winkelmann said the fourth model after the Aventador, the Huracan, and the Urus would be a 2+2 with a bit more ground clearance. “We are working on a lot of things,” he said. “It will be a more versatile car, and this will be the first full electric car coming before the Urus is fully-electrified.”

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

He also noted how electric cars are free to be a little more radical in design, too. “Let me put it this way—the positioning of the battery gives you unexpected body styles,” he explained. “Yes, we have opportunities to be different in terms of body styles, but the cars will always be immediately recognizable as Lamborghinis.

“This is one of the things we want to maintain. We saw the first ideas on the electric car, and they are very promising.”

While it’ll be safe to assume the new Lamborghini electric car will increase the brand’s sales, that’s not Winkelmann’s number-one target. “There is a limit,” he said about whether there’s a ceiling on how many cars are sold each year.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“The brand is much more important than the amount of cars we deliver. The financial results are more important than the cars we deliver. The fourth model will give us an opportunity to grow numbers, but this is not the first and most important thing.”

Important to feel like a Lambo, too: “For the hybridization [for the next Aventador and Huracan], we’ve made a clear commitment, and we’ve been driving the car so there’s no fear in terms of sound and also in terms of performance.

“With the full electric cars, today we see a lot of longitudinal acceleration, which is very much equal to all the electric cars. We see differences, but we don’t see, today, something which is good for us at Lamborghini. The idea is to have the lateral acceleration coming into this.

“It’s about how you put all the handling capabilities inside the car, which today is missing in electric cars. We’re sure we can do so.”

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

On the question of hybrids, there’s no doubt the next-generation of Urus will be even more powerful. “We have to promise each and every generation has more performance,” he stressed. “So when hybridization is coming, it will be more performing than the generation before.

“For the two super sports cars [Aventador and Huracan], we want to stay hybrid for as long as possible, and we want to see how much synthetic fuel can help us to keep this alive after 2030.”

Watch this space. Or use the space below to tell Lamborghini how much the incoming 2+2 needs to look like the Estoque.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

