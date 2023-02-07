Lamborghini bids farewell to its nat-asp V12s with the Autentica and Invencible

Though production officially ended last September, Lamborghini has given its 6.5-liter V12 engine another encore: meet the new Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica, a pair of one-off hypercars that signal the really very final act of one of the car world’s loudest plays.

No really, this is it. Just weeks before we see the Aventador’s successor—a hybrid production hypercar—Lambo has revealed the last two customer cars wearing that famous 12-cylinder engine and a Lamborghini’s worth of customization. The Invencible is the red coupe, the Autentica the grey roadster.

“As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our ‘Cor Tauri’ strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization,” said Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann.

Both are built up from the Aventador’s carbon-fiber moncoque base of course, and feature full carbon-fiber bodies with styling elements taken from the wonderful Sesto Elemento (a 999kg lightweight concept), the Reventon (itself styled after a fighter jet because of course) and the Veneno. You’ll likely have some opinion on that latter concept.

Cast your eyes carefully over both cars and you’ll see these elements reflected in the outrageous bodywork—the Sesto’s intakes, triple exhaust, and engine cover—along with Lambo’s hexagonal motif integrated into the light assemblies.

We’re told the interiors of both cars are “dominated by clean lines,” and feature 3D printed air vents, zero instrumentation on the console and framed in carbon fiber.

And of course, further inside sits the entire point of this endeavor. “The Invencible and Autentica are the very last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5-liter engine mounted longitudinally in the rear before the transition to a hybrid era,” we’re reminded. An encore that bellows out 769hp and 719Nm.

Arrivederci.

Lamborghini Autentica, Lamborghini Invencible photos:

