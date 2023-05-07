Look: 382 Lamborghinis arrive at Silverstone to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary

Lamborghini turns 60 years old in 2023, so it’s been 60 years since—if the Lamborghini movie is to be believed—boss Ferruccio invented time travel in order to park a Ferrari Dino GT outside the front of his new factory. No, wait...

Lamborghini turns 60 years old this year, so it’s been 60 years since industrialist Ferruccio founded the eponymous supercar company that launched one of the world’s original and most beautiful supercars and today builds outlandish thousand-horsepower dream machines.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

To celebrate 60 years, it organized the mother of all ‘Bull Runs’: 382 Lambos started a route from the UK’s 11 Lamborghini dealerships, and ended up at England’s home of motorsport, Silverstone.

Once there, they were met by none other than the big boss himself, Stephan Winkelmann, along with the rest of the Lamborghini senior team. Lamborghini’s factory Squadra Corse motorsport drivers then led the record-breaking parade around the Northamptonshire circuit for the most amount of Lamborghini cars on track at one time. And yes, it was precisely that loud.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“Our celebrations for our 60th anniversary event at Silverstone, the UK’s most iconic race circuit, are a fitting tribute to both our brand, our owners, and the millions of people around the world who are passionately interested in Lamborghini and follow us through events and social media,” said Winkelmann.

“It is also the perfect occasion for the new Lamborghini Revuelto to make its official UK debut,” he added. Yup, along with 382 owner cars, the new hypercar—that succeeds the Aventador—was in attendance in all its bright orange glory. Bright orange hybrid glory, don’t forget, thanks to a naturally-aspirated V12 matched up to three electric motors.

Here’s hoping a further 60th anniversary celebration is the conclusion of the Lamborghini movie’s tantalizing Countach versus Mondial drag race. No, wait...

More photos of Lamborghini at Silverstone Circuit:

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.