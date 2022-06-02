Watch a Lamborghini desperately try to hide one of the brand’s camouflaged test mules

Trying to keep a test mule, especially one as eye-catching as a Lamborghini, inconspicuous on public roads is no easy task.

Obviously, the main challenge is driving a low-riding exotic covered in camouflage on the down-low. Lamborghini didn’t do itself any favors, though, by having a Urus accompany this particular unit during a test drive. Watch:

Lamborghini test mule tries to hide behind Urus

Hilarity ensues when the pair of Lambos realize they’ve been spotted by an eager car photographer. Hoping to reveal as little of the test mule as possible to their unwanted guest, the two cars begin to drive in reverse with the super SUV attempting to block the spy’s view of the mule.

Now, imagine you’re a regular motorist just sticking to your everyday route when you come across a couple of supercars looking absolutely lost on a side street. If anything, our first instinct would be to stop on the side of the road and start filming the shenanigans.

To be fair, the Urus does a stand-up job covering up its companion, as we barely get a proper look at what the vehicle is. Based on what little was shown, what do you figure this mystery Lamborghini test mule is? Chime in.

