Land Rover is still making new parts for the classic Defender

The very last Land Rover Defender rolled off the production line in Solihull in January 2016. Not to make you feel old or anything, but that was almost eight years ago. A horrifying thought. And yet, Land Rover hasn’t given up on its oldest child. In fact, it’s still coming up with new parts for it.

The latest batch of new bits has just been introduced by Land Rover Classic and was shown off at this year’s Goodwood Revival earlier in September. There’s some cool stuff, too, particularly on a car that Land Rover calls the ‘Expedition Camper.’

The Expedition Camper does exactly what it says on the tin: It converts the Defender into a proper overlander. Of course, people have been doing just that for decades, but Land Rover Classic has now partnered with TentBox to create an official, branded roof tent that should be available in 2024. We’re told it will be compatible with both the Classic Defender 90 and 110 when it’s launched, and there will also be the option of a ‘Land Rover Classic approved’ interior conversion. That’s carried out by a company called The Ply Guys, and adds a bed, a kitchen area, and much storage space into the rear of the Defender.

The Expedition Camper also shows off some LED headlights, side steps, black Sawtooth wheels, and a black exterior pack that murders out the grille, the headlight surrounds, and the heritage badging. Inside, there are premium front seats, a natural birch roof lining, and a Harris Tweed center console and rear bench.

It’s not just camper conversions that will benefit from this new addition of parts, though. There’s also a new Silver Exterior Pack, LED rear lights, a rubber cargo-floor liner, an expedition roof rack and ladder combo, new winches and too many other bits to name.

Seems there’s still big money in the old Defender for Land Rover, after all...

More photos of Land Rover Classic new parts for the Defender:

