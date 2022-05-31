Car News

Take the entire family off-roading with the eight-seat Land Rover Defender 130

Land Rover claims the third row can fit three adults
2022 Land Rover Defender 130 in action
PHOTO: Land Rover
This is the new Land Rover Defender 130, the longest and, um, seat-iest new Defender yet revealed. In short, it’s a Defender that’s been stretched to house eight adult humans in one chassis.

Eight seats. Two up front, three in the middle, three in the back. Land Rover says the Defender’s body has been extended by 340mm to create that additional row of seating, itself benefitting from a “small stadium rise” (read: they sit a fraction higher than those in front).

Seating configuration of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Third row of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

There’s width for three adults to sit comfortably at the very back, we’re assured, lots of headroom because the car is essentially a very capable rectangle with wheels, plus another sunroof and more rear ventilation.

With all three rows in place, there’s 398 liters of rear cargo space left over, but fold down rows two and three, and you’ve basically got a van—2,291 liters of space to throw as many dogs as you can dream of back there.

Cargo area of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Cargo area of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Up front, meanwhile, there’s a choice of two six-cylinder mild-hybrid gasoline powertrains—the P300 (296hp) and the P400 (395hp)—along with the diesel six-pot D300 (296hp). The quickest one’s the P400, of course, able to hit 100kph in 6.6sec.

All 130s get AWD and an eight-speed auto ’box as standard, adaptive suspension and Terrain Response, and approach/departure/breakover angles of 37.5/28.5/27.8 degrees, respectively. There’s a max wading depth of 900mm, and it can tow up to 3,000kg.

Exterior detail of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Cockpit of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Enough numbers—let’s talk chrome detailing. It gets some, along with an 11.4-inch touchscreen as standard, fancy cabin purification, what3words navigation capability, a new red exterior color, and a “boat tail-style uplift.”

Prices kick off from £73,895 (P4.89 million) for the P300 X-Dynamic SE, rising to £100,645 (P6.66 million) for the P400 X. Next up from Land Rover: the Defender 1000 Stretched Limo edition...

More photos of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130:

Exterior detail of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

2022 Land Rover Defender 130 in action

2022 Land Rover Defender 130 in action

2022 Land Rover Defender 130 in action

Center console of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Center console of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Infotainment system of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Navigation system of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Profile of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

Front quarter view of the 2022 Land Rover Defender 130

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

