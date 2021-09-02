This Land Rover Defender V8’s name is Bond

Bond is back. Nearly. Almost. After an interminable delay caused by you-know-what, Daniel Craig’s latest turn as the world’s most conspicuous spy in No Time to Die is coming to a cinema near you (well, if where you are is now out of lockdown, that is). Which means...movie tie-ins!

This be no novelty toy car, however. This is a full-bodied, snarling V8 monster truck in the shape of the new Defender. Officially, it’s called the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition, and officially, you will almost definitely want one.

Said to be inspired by the Defenders that appear in the movie, this one is available as either a Defender 90 or Defender 110, featuring the ‘Extended Black Pack’ that takes in 22-inch gloss-black alloys, Xenon blue front brake calipers, and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge. To borrow from a different movie franchise, yes, it comes in black.

Only 300 units of these V8 Bond Defenders will be built, each one bearing ‘one of 300’ laser detailing, illuminated treadplates, and a bespoke startup animation for the Pivi Pro infotainment. Natty ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics complete the exclusive bits.

The non-exclusive—but no less interesting—bit resides up front, in the form of eight cylinders and five liters of supercharged fury. That V8 kicks out 518hp and 624Nm of torque, sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. Land Rover reckons on 0-60mph (97kph) in 4.9sec and a top speed of 240kph, which should be enough to outrun any Bond-level gags.

In the UK, the V8 Bond Defender in 90 form is priced at £105,395 (P7.13 million), while the 110 style will go for £108,040 (P7.45 million).

There aren’t just Defenders in the new Bond movie, don’t forget: there’s a pair of Rangie SVRs, a classic, a Series III, and a whole suite of Aston Martins…

