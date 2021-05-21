The last Ford GT40 ever built is going up for auction

Gather ’round, affluent Ford enthusiasts: You’re looking at the last-ever GT40. Yes, folks, this is the last sample of the iconic Le Mans-winning nameplate that Ford ever built, and it’s set to go under the hammer at a Gooding & Company auction in June.

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

This specific unit has been verified by GT40 experts, such as historian Ronnie Spain, as the last one ever made by Ford. It was sold new as a rolling chassis to Sir Malcolm Gutherie in the UK on behalf of a certain Gil Jackson in New York. It was then left in storage, untouched, until the late 2000s, when UK-based Racing Fabrications restored it to its rightful JWA specifications.

The chassis is still unmodified and in original condition, as the restoration job entailed that the stock form would be retained, “encapsulating within this particular chassis the very last essence of authentic GT40 production.”

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

This 1969 Ford GT40 is one of only 105 produced, and features a 1968 JWA ‘Gulf Spec’ finish. It packs a Gurney Weslake engine and sits on 10- and 14-inch wheels with vented disc brakes and four-pot calipers.

Over the years, the car was said to have been used “sparingly,” so we reckon this looks as pristine in the metal as the photos suggest.

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

When it’s all said and done, the GT40 will easily go down as one of the most iconic vehicles Ford ever built. It is the legendary performance car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans multiple times, after all. No estimate as to how much this will actually go out for, but it’ll come as no surprise if it eventually sells for a fortune. What do you think of this one, folks? You can see more photos of this beaut below.

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

PHOTO BY Matt Howell

All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company.

