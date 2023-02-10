The Lexus IS was PH’s best-selling luxury compact sedan in 2022

It looks like 2022 was a pretty big year for the Lexus IS. According to the numbers from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI), the luxury compact sedan was the segment’s top seller last year.

“With an aim to pursue the fun of driving, and based on the philosophy that ‘roads make cars,’ we brought the new IS to life by thoroughly driving it in harsh environments, including at the Shimoyama Technical Center, which opened in 2019,” says Lexus International’s Takumi Yoshiaki Ito. “We paid particular attention to aesthetic and emotional values, which cannot be measured using numbers alone, so as to pursue linear operation that is faithful to driver intention, such as during successive driving operations and in terms of driving rhythm.”

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

In the Philippines, three different IS variants are available. The range starts with the IS300h priced at P3,038 million. Then there’s the mid-range IS300h Premiere priced at P3.398 million and the top-spec IS350 F Sport with a P4.178 million price tag.

Lexus updated its lineup with the new IS300h two years back and the IS350 F Sport last October.

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines