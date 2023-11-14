A Japanese tuner has added more muscle to the Lexus RX F

Wald International, a tuning house that modifies vehicles from a number of carmakers including Aston Martin, Maserati and Porsche, has now woven its wand over the Lexus RX F, adding a bit more muscle to the brute. Wingardium leviosa indeed.

Billed the ‘Wald Sports Line’ package, the upgrade retains the mesh grille, but adds a more aggressive air intake design and front lip extension. You’ll agree it sets off the protruding hood already fitted as standard by Lexus, as though it was always meant to form a part of something more...eccentric.

PHOTO BY Wald International

In between the new set of multi-spoke alloys are revised side skirts that ditch the clean, straight-cut look for a more crooked pattern, leading directly onto the swooping indentations as opposed to sitting plush beneath it. By contrast, the rear of the car has seen less attention, allowing the new assemblage of black accents to take center stage.

Wald International is keeping the pricing of the Sports Line kit under wraps for the time being. However, we estimate it could command a fee of around £15,000 to £20,000 (roughly P1.03 million to P1.38 million) given the prices of other products from the tuner. As for the RX itself, prices start at P5.058 million, going all the way up to P6.668 million for the F Sport.

PHOTO BY Wald International

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.