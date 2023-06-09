The TX is Lexus’ new three-row SUV that we might never get in PH

You’ve seen the all-new GX. Now it’s time to check out the TX, Lexus’ upcoming three-row SUV that we might never get in our market.

Why, you might ask? Well, the TX is “a dedicated model specifically crafted for the North American market.” Those guys just love seven-seaters more than the rest of the world, so it seems.

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

It’s only the prototype that’s been revealed, but the initial images do show that this one’s undoubtedly a Lexus thanks to that signature grille up front. Looks quite stylish, if you ask us. The rear end also boasts a lightbar that spans the width of the liftgate, while underneath it gets a choice of 20- or 22-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The cabin gets a two-tone finish, with most of the dash and the side panels covered in black trim. The seats provide the contrast, stitched with white perforated leather and accentuated by black bolsters.

Three variants are available for the TX. There’s the TX350 with the 2.4-liter turbopetrol and eight-speed automatic with either a front- or all-wheel-drive layout. The TX500h or the F Sport, meanwhile, packs a 2.4-liter turbohybrid mated to a six-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels via the Direct4 AWD system. Lastly, there’s the TX550h+ that gets the same aforementioned drivetrain but with a 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid mated to a CVT.

We’ll probably get more details from Lexus once the production model’s out in the open. But what do you guys think of this new product? Reckon we’re missing out on something good here?

More photos of the new Lexus TX:

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus