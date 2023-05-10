The upcoming Lexus TX could be the brand’s new seven-seater crossover

Just a bit after unveiling the all-new LM, Lexus is setting its sights on yet another upcoming launch for this year. This time, it won’t be a full model change or a mid-cycle refresh of any existing model—it’ll be the launch of an entirely new model.

This, ladies and gents, is the new Lexus TX. Or, well, a third of it. Lexus has just confirmed that this will be the nameplate of its upcoming model, and it could be the Japanese carmaker’s new seven-seater crossover.

The incredibly short press release reads: “Something big is coming! Introducing the first-ever Lexus TX, coming soon. #LexusTX”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Slept on the bus and missed your stop? This guy woke up in the next town and missed class

Mark your calendars: Ford is launching the next-gen Ranger Raptor on May 18

More details about the Lexus TX

Now, why do we think this will be an actual three-row seven-seater? For one, that rear quarter looks huge. Never mind that it looks like a Fortuner, because that booty looks big enough for third-row seats. Not only that, but if you do a not-so-quick search on our website, you’ll find that there were actually reports about what we presume is this specific TX model from way back in 2014. Three rows, seven seats, and in crossover form? Check, check, and check.

Anyhoo, Lexus has yet to reveal what the new TX will be all about. It’s said to be built on the same platform as the Toyota Grand Highlander, so if that’s anything to go by, then the TX could come packing a 2.4-liter four-cylinder, a 2.5-liter hybrid, or a 2.4-liter turbo-hybrid. Or, you know, all of them. Not all at once, obviously.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lexus only said this thing is coming “soon,” so your guess is as good as ours on just how soon that will be. Keep your eyes peeled.

See Also