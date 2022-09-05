Lexus PH unveils updated UX, now available in two hybrid variants

Lexus Philippines has just announced that an updated version of its UX subcompact crossover is now available in the country. Like its stablemate, Toyota, the Japanese marque is determined to provide more environmentally friendly options for our market. In line with that, the UX now comes in two variants—both of which run on hybrid power.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Supreme Court: MMDA covered by TRO against no-contact apprehension

Confirmed: Nissan is launching the Livina in PH on September 6

These hybrid crossovers run on a self-charging setup that features a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, a hybrid transaxle, a compact battery, and a power control unit which combine for a total output of 181hp. The powertrain delivers power to the front wheels via a CVT.

The updated UX also now gets Lexus Safety Sense features as standard. The suite includes dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with lane departure alert and steering assist, lane trace assist, and intelligent high-beam headlamps. The UX also gets adaptive variable suspension, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and a power tailgate with a kick sensor.

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, there’s an eight-inch infotainment screen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is paired to a 10-speaker sound system.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

You can check out the official prices for the refreshed UX below:

Lexus UX 2023 prices:

Lexus UX 250h Premier 2023 - P3,058,000 Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2023 - P3,798,000

The new UX comes with an eight-year HEV battery warranty. It also gets the standard drivetrain warranty of three years or 100,000km.

Lexus UX 2023 photos

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.