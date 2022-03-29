‘Eletre’ is the name of Lotus’ upcoming all-electric SUV

Heads up, folks: British carmaker Lotus has announced that its new all-electric SUV will be called the Eletre, and we’ll see it for the very first time at 7.30pm UK time on Tuesday, March 29th. That would be 2:30am of March 30th, PH time.

Lotus properly confirmed that an electric SUV was in the pipeline back in August last year. At that time, it was known as the Type 132, but now it has a proper Lotus-y name beginning with the letter E. Rather gives the game away about the powertrain, too, doesn’t it?

PHOTO BY Lotus via TopGear.com

We don’t know too much else about the Eletre just yet, although Lotus has said that size-wise, it’ll sit in the e-SUV segment (think Range Rover Sport, BMW X5, or Porsche Cayenne) and that it’ll be built in a new factory in Wuhan. Could do with a good news story or two, that place.

Last year, Lotus also confirmed that a Type 133, 134 and 135 were in development, with the first being a four-door coupe, the second a smaller SUV, and the third a proper all-electric sports car that’ll be built in Hethel.

Before that, the Eletre. Not long to go before we see it...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

