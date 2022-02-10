The MAN TGX heavy duty truck has been launched in PH

Yes, we write mostly about cars here at Top Gear Philippines. But given the chance, we’d definitely want a crack at being behind the wheel of something heavier with a couple of thousand newton meters of torque—something like this baby you see here.

This is the MAN TGX, a modern long-distance heavy-duty commercial hauler that packs the truck brand’s MAN D2066 diesel engine. Output? A whopping 440hp and 2,100Nm of torque. It’s supposedly rather efficient with its fuel, too, thanks to its aerodynamic design.

Why bring this up? Because chances are you may be seeing these things plying a route near you in the Philippines soon. The vehicle’s local launch was held just this week.

PHOTO BY MAN Automotive Concessionaire’s Corporation

According to the MAN Automotive Concessionaire’s Corporation (MACC), the brand’s official local distributor, the vehicle was supposed to be introduced at an earlier date. The TGX made its global debut in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic kind of pushed back the truck’s Philippine arrival.

Well, the TGX is here now, and it’s looking to help keep local supply chains up and running.

“The new TG actually had its global launch in early 2020, unfortunately coinciding with the onset of the pandemic. But today, almost exactly two years after, we are proud to present the new TG to the Philippine market, MACC said in a statement.

“We are happy to finally bring the new TG to our roads, and we are confident that the new TG will surpass standards of reliability, efficiency, and total cost of ownership, and translate into more success for our customers.”

2022 MAN TGX

PHOTO BY MAN Automotive Concessionaire’s Corporation

