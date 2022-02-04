The Hyundai Casper Van is the LCV version of the budget-oriented mini SUV

Small cars and tons of cargo aren’t usually a recipe for success. Sure, once in a while you might find yourself forced to pack a subcompact car to the brim just to make do. But it isn’t an ideal solution.

This hasn’t stopped Hyundai, though, from transforming the itsy-bitsy Casper into a light commercial vehicle (LCV). The crazy thing is, it looks like this vehicle is actually a practical option for small businesses.

Hyundai says the Casper Van has a maximum cargo capacity of 940 liters thanks to the decision to ditch the rear seats, and frankly, that seems like enough—at least relative to the vehicle’s size. This could be viable if you only really plan on transporting smaller items, and the manufacturer has even equipped this variant with metal barriers to help keep the interior secure.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The mini SUV comes with two engine options: A 1.0-liter Smartstream gasoline engine with 75hp and 95Nm of torque, and a 1.0-liter turbo capable of up to 99hp and 172Nm. Steel wheels come standard, and intelligent safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, lane-keeping assist, high-beam assist, and a driver attention warning system are available, too.

The affordability of the regular casper carries over to the LCV version, too, thanks to a reasonable 13,750,000 South Korean won (around P585,000) price tag. Do you think local brands should come up with offerings similar to the Hyundai Casper Van?

2022 Hyundai Casper Van

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

