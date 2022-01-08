Car News

We may never recover from seeing Mansory’s latest 900hp Mercedes-AMG G63...

That interior! Our eyes!
by Greg Potts | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Mansory
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

This is the Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 Special Edition UAE, and the interior has to be seen to be believed.

No, seriously, scroll through the images here. Seen it? We’ll give you a moment to clean up the projectile vomit...

Really is quite brave, isn’t it? The Special Edition was built to celebrate the United Arab Emirates’ 50th year in 2021, although we’re not quite sure why that requires LA Lakers-style purple-and-yellow trim. At least it explains all the embroidery.

The gold-flecked steering wheel is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, and even the exterior is a hot mess of black, purple, and Mansory’s favorite marbled carbon. Oh, and the G63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is now putting out 900hp and 1,199Nm ft of torque. Because of course it is.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

How do you like Europe’s version of the Toyota Hilux GR Sport?
