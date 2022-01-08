The upcoming Maserati MC20 Cabrio wants to say hello

Hello, welcome to 2022. New to supercars, are you? Well here’s a truism to get you started: Manufacturers spend countless hours and squillions of R&D pennies making their supercars as light and stiff as they can profitably get away with...then buyers insist all of that maths is compromised so they can get a 320kph suntan. Convertible supercars never go out of fashion.

Here’s one of your new sunseekers for 2022: the Maserati MC20 Cabrio. These official ‘spy shots’ preview the new droptop Maserati flagship, which is expected to feature a folding hardtop roof similar in operation to the likes of the Ferrari F8 Spider and various roofless McLarens.

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

Because the MC20—check out the review here if you haven’t already—is based on a carbon-fiber tub, it ought not to need half an orchard of tree trunks bolting underneath it to keep it stiff when the roof comes off. Ferrari’s aluminum F8 Spider puts on 70kg when it’s de-topped, but a McLaren 720S Spider is only 40kg heavier than the coupe, thanks to the carbon chassis.

For now, the only MC20 powertrain option is the diminutive 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 good for 621hp. Driving the rear wheels via a seven-speed twin-clutch gearbox, it already punts the hardtop to 100kph in about three seconds and tops out at 327kph, which sounds like plenty for the hairstyle-erasing version here.

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

Maserati is still plotting an all-electric version of the MC20, too, if you’d like to be closer to nature without drowning it out with V6 noise.

Price? Unless you found £200,000 (P13.9 million) in one of your Christmas cards, we might hold fire on the order form.

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

