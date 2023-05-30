Report: An all-new Mazda CX-5 is coming 2025 with hybrid options

The CX-5 has been a consistent best-seller for Mazda since it was introduced in 2012. In fact, the compact crossover has been the brand’s top-selling model since 2014. In 11 years, Mazda has sold over 3.5 million units of the CX-5 worldwide, spanning two generations.

However, the current CX-5 has a bit of an uphill battle right now. The Mazda was launched in 2017, and most of its major competitors are newer. The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 rolled out in 2019, while the Honda CR-V got a full model change this year. So, is an all-new model on the horizon?

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

According to a report from Australian publication Drive, we can expect the next-gen CX-5 in a few years. The publication claims that a redesigned model will be released by 2025 with the official launch date yet to be finalized.

If the report is true, the all-new CX-5 is just in time for its other competitors to receive comprehensive redesigns. The next-gen RAV4 is slated for a 2025 release, while the fifth-generation Forester will be out by 2024. If you’re in the market for a crossover of that size, then you’ll be spoiled for choice in about two years.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Drive also claims that the third-generation CX-5 will have an expanded hybrid engine range. There are no specifics just yet, but it’s possible that it might get a system similar to the MX-30 R-EV. The MX-30 R-EV features a rotary engine that serves as a range extender that then charges up the batteries for the electric motors. The principle is similar to the e-Power system found in Nissan models such as the Kicks and Serena.

Given than most of its competitors now have a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option, there is a chance that the future CX-5 might have it down the line. Again, the technology is present through the smaller MX-30 R-EV is also a PHEV. The turbo-petrol models will still likely be available, but there might be doubts about the turbodiesel’s future.

