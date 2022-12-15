Mazda CX-90 previewed anew, will get plug-in hybrid powertrain

When Mazda gave us our first sneak peek at the new CX-90, we got an idea of what type of powertrain we’d be getting—a six-cylinder. What we didn’t know then, however, was that this six-cylinder would actually comprise a hybrid setup.

Mazda has now released another new teaser for its upcoming crossover, and while it still didn’t show much, the carmaker has now confirmed that it’ll be available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. This will also become the brand’s first PHEV in the US.

PHOTO BY Mazda

It’ll supposedly have an all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain that promises “the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency.” Will it get the rotary range extender like the one in the MX-30? Perhaps not, as that one’s being used for full EVs. But we digress.

The teaser does have us a bit excited about the design. While the CX models do share a lot in terms of styling, this one might just be a tad bit different. The signature Mazda taillights are still there, but the one shown in the preview seems to be bulkier and has a new look to it. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see before this one finally breaks cover. The release is scheduled for 2024, so we’re expecting to see at least more new images of the CX-90 throughout the course of next year.

