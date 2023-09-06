The Mazda Retro Sport Edition line isn't your average ‘black edition’ model

One of the trends we’ve been seeing these past few years is the addition of ‘Black Edition’ models. It usually just consists of blacked-out wheels, more gloss black trims on the outside, and, um, not much else. But Mazda does things a little differently.

Over in Japan, the Hiroshima-based automaker has just released a line of special edition models dubbed the Retro Sport Edition. From the outside, it’s easy to dismiss it as just another ‘Black Edition’ series, but Mazda made the extra effort to make these versions more unique than the standard versions.

The Retro Sport Edition is offered in four models. These are the Mazda 3 Sedan, Mazda 3 Fastback (hatchback in Mazda-speak), CX-30, and CX-5. Per Mazda, this new and limited-run variant line “combines sportiness with the theme of retro modern world view”.

All models that are available with this treatment get gloss black highlights throughout the exterior. These are seen on the side mirrors, grille, and of course, the wheels. It should be said that it pops out rather well with Mazda’s new image color, Zircon Sand Metallic. You’ve probably seen a few examples of these on local roads, particularly on the CX-5.

While it’s standard ‘Black Edition’ tweaks on the outside, it’s a totally different story inside. You’ll immediately notice the two-tone seats in dark orange and black. A closer look reveals that it has two materials, namely terracota for the bolsters and Legane for the back rests and seat bases. If you’re curious about Legane, it’s a suede-like material.

It’s not just the seats that get an upgrade. The face of the dashboard also gets that suede-like Legane fabric, while the black headliner gives a sportier vibe albeit at the expense of a less airy-looking cabin. It still looks pretty neat in our books, though. Lastly, the door panels are trimmed in terracotta instead of the usual soft-touch plastics.

For now, at least, it looks like this special appearance package is for the Japanese market only. However, we wouldn’t count out the odds of it being available in other parts of the world. Mazda has offered special trims and editions in Japan that eventually made its way outside its home market.

Given Mazda’s more upmarket ambitions these days, there might just be a chance we’ll see it locally.