Someone has paid P1.03-B for this barely driven McLaren F1

Remember the lightly infuriating McLaren F1 with 391km (243 miles) on the clock that was scheduled to cross the block at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach sale?

Well, we’re here to report that someone ended up paying $20.465 million (P1.03 billion) for the pleasure of never ever driving it in the future. Wouldn’t want to ruin that low-mileage time capsule USP after 26 years of appreciation, would you?

Anyway, that winning bid means a new record has been set for road-going F1s, surpassing the previous figure of $15.62 million (P787 million) from back in 2017. Worth remembering that the estimate for this lovely Creighton Brown example was upwards of $15 million (P756 million).

Thoughts and envy in the comments below, folks…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

