Mercedes is bidding farewell to the fifth-gen E-Class with the AMG E 63 S Final Edition

The W213, fifth-gen chapter of the E-Class story is coming to an end, and Merc’s performance division is marking the occasion with a grand finale in the shape of the AMG E 63 S Final Edition.

Limited to 999 units and available in sedan and wagon forms, the Final Edition will be your last chance to acquire that 604hp, 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 before hybridization sweeps in with the Mk6.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As you’d expect, there’s a suitable amount of special trim to make the car worthy of a last hurrah, with 20in forged black alloys, matt graphite magno paint, plus—courtesy of AMG’s Night Package—various high-gloss black elements that include the front splitter, trim strips, window surrounds, and mirror housing.

Continue reading below ↓

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr: Free MRT-3 rides extended until June 30

Is the Nissan Almera, with its 1.0-liter turbo, the ideal sedan for PH fuel crisis?

Black chrome twin tailpipes have been thrown in for good measure, and there’s tinted glass from the B-pillar backwards, too. AMG emblems on the C-pillars will remind fellow road users of your likely superiority in the event of an impromptu drag race.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, you benefit from AMG’s Seat Package High-End, um, pack, which adds Nappa leather-finished seats that are extra supportive “for dynamic driving maneuvers,” so says Merc.

The leather (and a dashing of microfiber) extends to the steering wheel, with yellow contrast stitching to complete the look. As is often the way with these things, there’s a special AMG Final Edition marker on the center console listing the car’s designation in the final 999-strong run.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Oh, and Merc says it’ll give you an indoor car cover, too, in order to “protect the valuable vehicle from dust in the garage.” Bit bleak. Thoughtful, but bleak.

Goodbye, Drift Mode. We’ll miss you.

More photos of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition:

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.