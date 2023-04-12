Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz teases the next-gen E-Class

A few weeks ago, BMW showed the first photos of the next-generation 5 Series. While it was still under heavy camouflage, the company basically announced that it will be launched this year. But not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz released a teaser of the 5 Series’ direct rival, the all-new E-Class.

Unlike BMW, Mercedes-Benz previewed its large executive sedan without any camouflage on its body. Mercedes-Benz also announced the launch date for the all-new E-Class, and it’s set to be on April 25, 2023. The German automaker didn’t mention any details about the car just yet, but the teaser should tell us what to expect, at least for its exterior design.

The teaser shows us a shadowy side profile of the new car, along with a bit of its headlights and taillights. From the looks of it, the sixth-generation E-Class (or twelfth if you trace its lineage back to the ‘30s) is more of an evolution than a revolution over its predecessor. The long-sloping hood is accompanied by a rakish windshield and a sleeker rear-end treatment. As for the lights, it appears to follow the marque’s current design language. It has upswept headlights at the front, and S-Class-like taillights at the back.

Mercedes-Benz said we can expect a significant overhaul of its interior. There are no photos of it just yet, but it’s likely that it could be like the current-generation S-Class and C-Class. That means we might see a sizable tablet-sized infotainment screen in the center, as well as a wide display for its instrument cluster.

As for the engines, mild-hybrid powertrains are to be expected. Its engine range could be a mix of the ones used in the C-Class and S-Class. Plug-in hybrids are more than likely to be included, but full EV duties will be handled by the EQE model.

Granted, cars in this segment aren’t exactly volume sellers in the Philippines, but it’s interesting to see the all-new generations of the E-Class and 5 Series will come out in the same year. Either way, CEOs and high-ranking executives worldwide will have a tougher time choosing between the two.

