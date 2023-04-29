The quirky little MG Comet is an EV that costs just about P540k in India

This, folks, is the new MG Comet. It’s just been revealed in India with the aim of being the country’s cheapest and cheerfulest electric car at a mere £7,800 (about P540,000), give or take a few pennies.

As you can see from the images here, it ain’t big. At just under three metres long it boasts a tiny turning radius smaller than that of the Honda e, and somehow MG promises ‘extra leg room’ in all four seats. Though it doesn’t say what ‘extra’ is based on.

PHOTO BY MG

Some numbers for you: a 17.3kWh battery (that’s less than you get in a RAV4 PHEV!) results in 230km of range, while the permanent synchronous motor is good for 40 horses and 110Nm of torque. 0-100kph? Not given, we assume because it’s not achievable…

Meanwhile, 0-80% charge takes five and a half hours, or seven hours if plugged into a measly 3.3kW plug socket.

The Comet gets MacPherson struts on the front axle and a multi-link coil rear, while there are brake discs on the front wheels. And the rears? Drums. Gotta save some beans somewhere.

PHOTO BY MG

Inside there’s actually a good deal of tech: twin 10.25-inch digital displays top the dash (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both standard) and you get a rear camera and parking sensors too.

There’s also a digital key with sharing function with up to two other people, and MG claims there are more than 55 connected car features and over 100 pre-programmed voice commands. Neat.

There are some red flags though. The (admittedly eight-year warrantied) battery is described as ‘water resistant,’ which rather suggests it wouldn’t stand up to European safety standards.

PHOTO BY MG

At 798,000 Indian rupees (approximately P540,600 at current exchange rates), the Comet is designed to undercut Tata Motors’ Tiago EV.

Twin test, anyone?

More photos of the MG Comet EV:

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.