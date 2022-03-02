MG has ‘something big’ coming up for Q4 this year

Here in our market, we have a bunch of MG’s budget-friendly offerings like the ZS and the 5. The brand’s lineup in Europe, however, is in stark contrast to that.

MG is making a strong push for electric vehicles in that region. Take a quick visit to MG Motor Europe’s social media page and you’ll find that’s all the brand talks about there—electric, electric, electric.

Now, the carmaker is set to add to its electrified offerings even further, as it has teased the launch of “something big” by the fourth quarter of this year. Just how big? MG says it’s “4,300mm in length” kind of big. Check out the quick preview below:

Nothing too exciting about that 4,300mm length, though, because that just means this upcoming EV will actually be shorter than the locally available ZS. We do reckon ‘big’ will be in terms of the electric vehicle’s capabilities and performance, but unfortunately, we don’t have much info to go by just yet.

All that MG has told us is that the car was “developed with the European consumer in mind.” Will it boast jaw-dropping range? Or perhaps it’ll simply be affordable? We’ll find out in due time. For now, tell us in the comments what you’d like to see from MG’s new EV.

PHOTO BY MG

