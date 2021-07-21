Is Militem’s modified Jeep Wrangler worth P5-M to you?

“The perfect blend of American DNA and majestic Italian styling” says Militem, of the modified Jeep Wrangler it calls the ‘Ferox Adventure,’ and for which it charges around £70,000 (P4.8 million) before tax.

That’s a lot to pay for a Wrangler, so what do you get for your money? Well, all Feroxes get 35-inch mud tires, part-denim upholstery, ambient lighting, a carbon-fiber grille, new head- and tail-lights, uprated suspension, and a dual-mode exhaust. The Adventure mainly adds “scratch-resistant” bodywork, a roof rack, a snorkel, and lots of twinkly LEDs.

As for engines, looks like Militem has left them well alone. You can either have the Wrangler’s 2.0-liter four-banger or 3.6-liter V6, both paired with a standard eight-speed auto. Neither is fast, but both are powerful and torquey enough for scrabbling around off-road.

Militem tells us it has three dealers in Italy and one in Monaco—obviously—with more to be added soon. The Ferox is its third model after the Jeep Renegade-based Hero and RAM 1500-based Magnum.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

