The Mine MT30 is a light electric truck from Thailand with 202km of range

Is this viable in our setting?
by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
Image of the Mine MT30
PHOTO: Mine

Electric-powered passenger cars are nice and all—but an equally-important barometer for how far the EV industry has come is the commercial segment.

We aren’t necessarily talking long-haul 12-wheelers here, either. The light commercial vehicle segment is an incredibly important one in Southeast Asia, and brands are taking notice. Over in Thailand, a small company called Mine has just revealed a promising electric-powered truck with the potential to be a mass-market workhorse.

Image of the Mine MT30

This little bugger is called the MT30, and it looks like a great way to go about transporting goods over shorter distances. It packs a 30kWh lithium-ion battery that gives it up to 202km of range. Just as importantly, it can juice up pretty quickly as well. Using a DC fast charger, the MT30 can go from zero to 100km of range in just 15 minutes. Nice.

The truck can churn out 80hp and has a maximum speed of 100kph—nothing to go crazy over, but definitely viable for settings like ours. Its load capacity is set at 1,000kg and it also rides on a decent 176mm of ground clearance.

Image of the Mine MT30

Design-wise, the MT30 stands out, too. We’d describe its exterior as quirky overall, thanks to round headlights, a playful set of available colors, and a two-tone finish. The cabin looks decent and even comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster as well.

Once EV reliability can match that of their internal combustion counterparts, expect units like these to start taking off in the commercial segment. Would you use something like the Mine MT30 for your business?

More images of the Mine MT30

Image of the Mine MT30

Image of the Mine MT30

Image of the Mine MT30

PHOTO: Mine

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

