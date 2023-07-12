The yet-to-be-named Mitsubishi mini crossover will NOT be called Destinator

By now, you’ve probably heard of reports that the road going version of the Mitsubishi XFC has a possible name by now. At the time, the name ‘Destinator’ was suggested by a couple publications, but there was no confirmation from Mitsubishi Motors at the time.

Now, Mitsubishi has made it official. Mitsubishi’s yet-to-be-named Mitsubishi mini crossover will NOT be called the Destinator. That’s according to Tetsuo Tsuchida, sales and marketing director of PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Sales Indonesia (MMKSI). “We can’t reveal the name just yet but what we can reveal is that the new model will not be called Destinator,” said the executive after he was asked about the matter by Indonesian motoring press.

ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

So, how did the name Destinator even come about? Digging around Indonesia’s patent and trademark office, Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia filed a trademark ‘Destinator’ about a year ago. The name was also filed in other patent and trademark offices. Some auto news outlets picked up on that information, and eventually spread out.

It’s worth pointing out that automakers frequently register names in patent and trademark offices worldwide. Some of the names filed are eventually used down the line, while others never see the light of day. It’s also difficult to pinpoint the exact vehicle where the trademarked name will be used unless it’s a variation of a model now available in the market.

As for the unnamed crossover itself, there’s a good chance that it will have a 1.5-liter engine lifted from the Xpander. Mitsubishi also says it will have a ground clearance of 222mm which is even higher than the advertised clearance of the current Montero Sport (218mm). The mini crossover will also have multiple driving mode features (Normal, Wet, Gravel, and Mud), as well as Active Yaw Control.

For the name, though, we'll have to wait until August 10 to find out.