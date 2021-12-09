The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 just did 22.8km/L on a fuel-economy run

“How’s the fuel economy?” It’s one of the biggest questions that first-time car buyers ask. That’s why we weren’t surprised when we saw a lot of people asking the same thing when the new Mitsubishi Mirage G4—an ideal starter car—was launched in our market.

Well, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) just put the new sedan and its 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine to the test, and it has some answers to that question. In MMPC’s recent fuel-economy run with the Mirage G4 GLS 1.2G CVT, the car was able to do 22.823km/L across 236.227km of highway driving along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and the Tarlac-Pangasinan Expressway (TPLEX).

For this run, vehicles were at full fuel capacity and the tire pressures were set to 32psi. There were three passengers on board without any extra baggage and with the A/C set to cool with the lowest blower setting. The car was driven at an average speed of 80kph.

“The Mirage G4 is a global model developed on three concepts, high fuel efficiency, affordability, and ease to drive. All of which we uphold to our customers with and through our new local slogan ‘Life Made Better,’” said MMPC president and CEO Hara Takeshi. “The positive results from the recently concluded Fuel Economy Run together with AAP, supports Mitsubishi’s commitment to uplift the ownership experience of Filipinos. No better way to manifest this than through a vehicle that is easy on the pockets and allows them to follow their hearts and be ‘G4’ anything.”

