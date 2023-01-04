Select Mitsubishi Montero Sport variants get price increase for 2023

It isn’t just the Toyota Wigo that’s received a price increase recently. Over at Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC), the Montero Sport midsize SUV has received one as well.

If you visit the official MMPC price list, you’ll notice that three variants of the Montero Sport now cost slightly more: The Black Series 2WD AT, GT 4WD AT, and GLS 2WD AT. Check out the prices below.

Mitsubishi Montero Sport price update

Mitsubishi Montero Sport Black Series 2WD AT - P2,050,000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport GT 4WD AT - P2,366,000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport GLS 2WD AT - P1,799,000

The Black Series 2WD AT and GT 4WD went up in cost by P25,000. The GLS 2WD AT, meanwhile, will now set you back P28,000 more.

Don’t worry about any changes to the Montero Sport’s specs, though. All units in the Philippines still come packing a 2.4-liter DOHC turbodiesel engine capable of up to 178hp and 430Nm of torque. Shifting is still managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission with sports mode.

So, do you think these price alterations were justified? Or will these changes make you consider shifting to a different model—like the other cars in this Big Test, for instance?

See Also