Is the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander coming to PH?

Despite not having an especially huge lineup, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has a car for just about everyone. There’s the frugal Mirage and Mirage G4, the flexible Xpander and Xpander Cross, the tough Strada (soon to be called Triton), and the capable Montero Sport. However, if there’s one type of vehicle MMPC doesn’t have, it’s a crossover.

However, that might change soon if things fall into place. Displayed during the Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 60th Anniversary Expo was the all-new Outlander, and it looks like the company is gauging local interest. Should MMPC bring it into the country? Let’s see what it has to offer.

For starters, it’s much larger than the current-generation Outlander. Longer, wider, and taller than before, the Outlander’s dimensions allow it to fit an extra row of seats at the back, depending on the variant. Of course, it also gets the latest advanced driver-assist systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and more.

The interior is a massive upgrade from the current version, too. It looks more in line with the latest models with its two-tier dash, digital instrumentation, and a more advanced infotainment system. There are also loads more soft-touch and premium-feeling materials for a more upmarket feel.

MMPC brought in the plug-in hybrid version during the Expo. It uses a 2.4-liter engine that’s mated to a twin-motor 4WD setup with a new configuration. The rear motor and control unit have been unified, which frees up more space in the cabin. Total system output is rated at 248hp and a diesel-like torque figure of 451Nm. It also has Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) and Active Yaw Control that adjusts output to the front and rear wheels depending on the driving environment.

For now, there is no confirmation of local sales just yet. But that fact that it’s here means MMPC is, at the very least, considering it.