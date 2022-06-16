Report: Mitsubishi could be reviving the Pajero Mini in 2024

The Mitsubishi Pajero is still a very common nameplate in these parts. It’s easy to spot one on the road, be it an OG first-gen, a Fieldmaster, a CK, a BK, or even a short-wheelbase (SWB) second-gen.

But there’s one model we don’t see on our side of the globe: the Pajero Mini. Not to be mistaken with the Pajero Jr., the Pajero Mini is the kei-car version that existed for a few decades before it was discontinued in 2012.

We’re still betting on seeing a vehicle like the Pajero Mini here in the future, though, as it appears the tiny 4x4 could be set to make a comeback. According to a report by Best Car, a modern-day version has just been given the green light and is targeted for release in 2024.

NMKV, the joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi, will reportedly develop the new Pajero Mini. The model will be sold by both Nissan and Mitsubishi, and could be a BEV-only model in the future similar to the Nissan Dayz and Mitsubishi eK.

Best Car already has renders of what the new Pajero Mini could look like. Frankly, we’re just stoked about the announcement now, and we have no problems waiting a few more years before seeing the finished product. We think this and Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV will make the electrified mini SUV segment a lot more exciting.

