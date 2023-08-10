Confirmed: Next-gen Mitsubishi Strada to arrive in PH ‘soon’ as the Triton

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ (MMPC) 60th Anniversary Expo is upon us, and during the opening ceremonies, the company made some a pretty big announcement: It confirmed the next-gen Strada’s arrival.

Now, that doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, but at least we now have MMPC’s word that the all-new pickup is coming ‘soon.’ Your guess is as good as ours on just how ‘soon’ that is, though.

MMPC also confirmed that the all-new Strada will now be called the Triton in our market, so that essentially eliminates the confusion for those unfamiliar with the different nameplates. We can also probably assume that mechanically, the PH-spec model will be identical to the one launched in Thailand last month.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

While the carmaker didn’t have an actual Triton unit to display, it did have the XRT Concept, the camo’d up truck that we saw first during the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show. This is the concept upon which the all-new Triton was built.

We know it’ll take some time getting used to, but we’ll have to learn to call this pickup the Triton now. Anyway, what would you guys like to see from the Triton once it finally makes its local debut? If you want a glimpse of the new model will look like in the metal, you can check out the XRT Concept on display at the World Trade Center this weekend.

