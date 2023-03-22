This is the next-gen Mitsubishi Strada...as the XRT Concept

By now, you probably know that Mitsubishi will premiere the next-gen Strada within the year. But to hype up the new truck, the Japanese automaker has decided to reveal it during this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2023). Mind you, it’s not a full reveal just yet, according to Mitsubishi.

Revealed at the show was the XRT Concept, and Mitsubishi insists on not calling it the all-new Strada just yet. But let’s be real here, underneath the camo-wrapped truck with fancy wheels and off-road goodies is, well, the redesigned Strada. With that, we see a better view of its design and what we can expect once that wrap has been peeled off.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: NAIA Terminal 2 will be used for domestic flights only starting in July

The Ford Ranger Stormtrak debuts in Thailand

Walkaround: Next-gen Mitsubishi Strada (aka XRT Concept)

At the front, we see a bolder fascia that follows Mitsubishi’s latest take on its ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language. Peeking through the camo, the Strada (sorry, XRT Concept), adapts a split light design with its daytime running lights mounted up high and the main headlights around the bumper. It also has a wider and flatter front grille.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Turning to its side, what we’re looking at is essentially the production version but with a few embellishments. It has squared-off renders, along with larger windows and flatter door panels. As for the rear, the taillights are wider compared to the outgoing model, and the bed appears larger than before.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Mind you, some of the details you see on this concept are unlikely to reach production. For instance, the extra chunky fender flares are likely to be trimmed down for production. That also means it might get narrower wheel and tire combinations for the road-going versions. That snorkel, on the orther hand, might become an official Ralliart accessory, and we’re certain the production model will have a rear bumper.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There are no engine specs just yet as this is a “concept”, but there the tried and tested 2.4-liter MIVEC turbo will live on with this generation. We can also expect more active safety features in the new Strada, along with more off-road tech.