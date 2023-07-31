Report: Mitsubishi Xpander, Nissan Livina could see local production

Ever since it was released in the country in 2018, the Mitsubishi Xpander for the local market has always been sourced from Indonesia. After all, it has always been the main production hub for the popular MPV-crossover. The same goes for the higher-riding Xpander Cross.

However, there might be a bit of a shift incoming if a report from Indonesia motoring site Otodriver is to be believed. According to the publication, there is a good chance that the Xpander might be produced in the Philippines at some point, as well as its twin, the Nissan Livina.

A ‘secret source’ told Otodriver that the possible local production of the Xpander and Livina was a result of ‘compensation’. See, Indonesia used to source the L300 from the Philippines. But now, Mitsubishi Indonesia is assembling that model in its home turf, negating the need for the Philippine-built L300 to be exported.

To counter that, the report mentions that ‘Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) asked for compensation by producing the New Nissan Livina and also the Mitsubishi Xpander’. Does this mean all production of these MPV-crossovers will be shifted to the country? Details are still a little fuzzy at the moment, but we’re expecting the local plant to supplement the output from the Indonesian assembly line, not replace it. Given the strong demand of the Xpander, it’s likely Indonesia needs a helping hand.

This bit of news bodes well with a previous report regarding Mitsubishi’s people carrier. Back in February, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) urged Mitsubishi to bring its Xpander assembly operations to the country. “We’re really hoping because since the Xpander is very popular, we’re hoping that they will make the next generation Xpander here,” said Dita Angara-Mathay, Special Trade Representative for the DTI.

Angara-Mathay also said MMPC was asking for the CARS program to be extended another two or three years.