ICYMI: Viral EDSA Busway violator, higher road user’s tax in the works, replacement plate website

“It’s still not quite ‘back to normal’ just yet, but at least here in the Philippines, the government has now lifted COVID-19 protocols. One of the biggest changes this brings? The lifting of the face mask requirement in public transport. It seemed like only yesterday that face shields were also still a thing inside PUVs, no?

“Face masks in public transport are no longer mandatory. This applies whether you’re on a jeepney, train, or bus. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed this last week via Department Order 2023-017, which effectively lifts all COVID-19 health protocols in public transport systems in the country.

“In addition, all PUVs may now also operate at full capacity, and physical distancing will no longer be required inside public transport. The DOTr, however, says that frequent sanitization inside public transportation must still be ensured to prevent potential health risks.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ALSO FROM THE PAST WEEK:

SONA 2023: 1,200km expressway network connecting Ilocos, Bicol still a focus for gov’t

SONA 2023: Four transport-related issues that weren’t addressed

“A motorcycle rider went viral recently: He got caught inside the bus lane somewhere along EDSA, and then he threw a tantrum after he got flagged down. “Sana araw-araw kayo nanghuhuli,” the erring rider exclaimed. *sigh* No wonder fellow road users keep calling us riders kamote. Poor behavior like this all but justifies the name-calling.

“In the end, the rider gave his license and registration, anyway. He did say he will contest the violation, but we’re just not sure how he’ll be able to. It’s clear as day that he deserves that ticket, just like all the other motorists behind him do.

“The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) has been clamping down on busway violators as of late. Several motorists have been ticketed over the past few weeks thanks to the I-ACT’s operations. The problem here, though, is that authorities aren’t on EDSA every single day—the one thing the raging rider was so mad about—so motorists just go back to their busway-violating ways. Perhaps more random ops like this one will make people think twice before riding or driving into the bus lane.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

“You can check out the I-ACT’s video below.”

ALSO READ:

Honda PH to provide assistance to the MMDA’s Motorcycle Riding Academy

We’ve said it before: You should never give in to road rage

“The House Committee on Ways and Means has approved House Bill No. 376, principally authored by Representative Joey Salceda. The proposed measure seeks to amend the MVUC law (Republic Act No. 8794) enacted more than two decades ago, and impose upon vehicle owners a Motor Vehicle Road User’s Tax (MVRUT) in its place.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“HB 376 provides specific MVRUT rates from 2023 to 2025, followed by an annual increase of 5% from 2026 onwards. For example, passenger cars with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of up to 1,600kg will be levied an MVRUT fee of P2,080 in 2023, P2,560 in 2024, and P3,040 in 2025, after which a 5% annual increase will be applied beginning 2026. Click here for the complete list of proposed MVRUT rates.

“The measure also proposes to exempt motorcycles and tricycles, and provide a 50% discount for vehicles for hire.

“If enacted, HB 376 will raise around P274.45 billion over the next five years. Of this total, 45% will be earmarked for the PUV modernization program and 5% will be allocated to road crash prevention programs.

“Said Salceda: ‘The proposed MVUC reform is progressive given that around 52% of car-owning households belong to the richest percentile.

“‘It fits all the tests this committee employs. The rich will pay. It will create more funds for development. It will increase output. And the stakeholders, by and large, agree.’”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ALSO READ:

Everything you need to get your LTO registration in order

Quick guide: Here’s what you need to renew your LTO registration online

“Earlier this month, the Commission on Audit reported that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has yet to deliver 1,797,000 pairs of license plates to their owners. The undelivered plates have a total value of P808.7 million, and some date back all the way to 2015.

“To address the issue and finally get these license plates to their owners, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has launched the website LTOplatereplacement.com.

“A note on the homepage reads: ‘This interactive website is designed to provide information on the availability of paid and unclaimed LTO replacement license plates (green to white) from 2015.’

“Upon logging on to the website, you will be prompted to enter your plate number. The system will then let you know if your replacement plates are already available, and where they may be claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Secretary Jaime Bautista of the DOTr said that the agency has completed uploading the inventory of replacement license plates for claiming in some areas, including National Capital Region–East, Caraga, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.”

ALSO FROM THE PAST WEEK:

DOTr secretary: Driver’s license, plates backlogs to be resolved “within the year”

New LTO chief accepts delivery of 5,000 driver’s license cards on his first day in office

“More details have been released by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) regarding its new undertaking to fine motorcycle riders taking shelter under flyovers and underpasses during a downpour.

“According to the agency, erring riders will be fined beginning August 1, 2023. And instead of P500, as earlier announced by agency chair Romando Artes, the MMDA has clarified that the fine for causing this obstruction will be P1,000 under the single-ticketing system.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“In a press conference on July 20, Artes also announced that the MMDA has reached out to fuel stations about putting up tents where riders can take shelter when it’s raining.

“‘Isa po sa kanilang concern ay baka mag-spill-over sa kanilang mga pumps at makaharang sa kanilang operasyon yung set of regulations in case pumayag sila,’ the official explained. Other concerns raised are the use of smartphones at fuel stations and the length of time motorcycle riders may stay at the premises.

“‘Nanghihingi rin po sila ng definitive proposal especially as to the design and size ng tents po na aming ilalagay kasi nga po may iba-ibang laki ang mga gasoline stations at hindi po lahat ay kaya mag-accommodate ng tent.’

“In addition, Artes also called on motorcycle-taxi companies ‘to impose administrative sanctions on their partner motorcycle riders who violate traffic rules.’

“In recent years, the MMDA has put up motorcycle lay-bys under EDSA flyovers where riders can take shelter during a downpour. It has also issued a set of rules for the use of these lay-bys.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓