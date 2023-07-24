Wearing face masks in public transport is no longer mandatory

The pandemic isn’t quite over just yet—there are still COVID-19 cases being reported around the globe—but we can all probably agree that the worst is behind us. Economies are recovering, establishments are reopening, and more and more people are now starting to enjoy life as it was before 2020 hit.

It’s still not ‘back to normal’ just yet, but at least here in the Philippines, the government has now lifted COVID-19 protocols. One of the biggest changes this brings? The lifting of the face mask requirement in public transport. It seemed like only yesterday that face shields were also still a thing inside PUVs, no?

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

Yes, you read that right—face masks in public transport are no longer mandatory. This applies whether you’re on a jeepney, train, or bus. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed this last week via Department Order 2023-017, which effectively lifts all COVID-19 health protocols in public transport systems in the country. Most of us would still rather wear masks as a precaution, of course, but for those of you who’ve had enough of covering yourself up, this would be a welcome development.

In addition, all PUVs may now also operate at full capacity, and physical distancing will no longer be required inside public transport. The DOTr, however, says that frequent sanitization inside public transportation must still be ensured to prevent potential health risks.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

