Update: Riders waiting out rain under flyovers, overpasses to get P1,000 fine starting August 1

More details have been released by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) regarding its new undertaking to fine motorcycle riders taking shelter under flyovers and underpasses during a downpour.

According to the agency, erring riders will be fined beginning August 1, 2023. And instead of P500, as earlier announced by agency chair Romando Artes, the MMDA has clarified that the fine for causing this obstruction will be P1,000 under the single-ticketing system, wrote PhilStar.com in a report.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a press conference on July 20, Artes also announced that the MMDA has reached out to fuel stations about putting up tents where riders can take shelter when it’s raining.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Wearing face masks in public transport is no longer mandatory

Three-day transport strike in Metro Manila begins today

“Open naman po sila although hindi po natin syempre pwede pilitin agad-agad na mag-desisyon sila,” Artes said of fuel station owners and operators. “Pero nag-manifest naman sila ng openess and willingness to help.

“Isa po sa kanilang concern ay baka mag-spill-over sa kanilang mga pumps at makaharang sa kanilang operasyon yung set of regulations in case pumayag sila.” Other concerns raised are the use of smartphones at fuel stations and the length of time motorcycle riders may stay at the premises.

“Nanghihingi rin po sila ng definitive proposal especially as to the design and size ng tents po na aming ilalagay kasi nga po may iba-ibang laki ang mga gasoline stations at hindi po lahat ay kaya mag-accommodate ng tent.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

In addition, Artes also called on motorcycle-taxi companies “to impose administrative sanctions on their partner motorcycle riders who violate traffic rules.”

He added: “Seeking cover from the rain may endanger the riders from being hit by other vehicles and also cause traffic congestion.”

In recent years, the MMDA has put up motorcycle lay-bys under EDSA flyovers where riders can take shelter during a downpour. It has also issued a set of rules for the use of these lay-bys.