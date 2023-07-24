Three-day transport strike in Metro Manila begins today

The president’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) is happening today. As such, number coding has been suspended in Metro Manila. Government work and classes in areas affected by the SONA have also been suspended.

But that’s not the only reason for these suspensions—various transport groups are also holding a three-day transport strike in the capital starting today.

The jeepney drivers and operators participating in this week’s tigil-pasada are protesting against the PUV modernization program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

About 40,000 jeepneys are expected to stop operations this week. In response, the government has deployed emergency vehicles to help transport people around the metro.

As it stands, the deadline for consolidation has already been moved to December 31, 2023, which is equivalent to a six-month extension. The government also promised to involve transport groups more in the discussions regarding PUV modernization, however, transport groups like Manibela have reportedly yet to be invited since the last nationwide transport strike held in March.

If you want to learn more about the government’s PUV modernization program, you can check out this quick explainer.

