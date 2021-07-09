Riders can now take shelter from heavy rain at this new lay-by on EDSA

It looks like the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is done calling out motorcycle riders who stop to take shelter under overpasses during heavy rains. Instead, the agency has now opened an emergency lay-by on EDSA to serve riders during downpours.

The new lay-by is located under the Quezon Avenue flyover. MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said that all riders will be allowed to stop here so they can avoid blocking the road during inclement weather.

“We understand the plight of motorcycle riders when they have to stop in the middle of the road while waiting for the rain to stop. iIt’s very risky for them because they might get into a road accident,” said Abalos. “At least with the emergency lay-by, they can take cover during heavy rains.”

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

The area has designated entry and exit points as well as proper signage. Abalos, however, reminded motorists that the lay-by will only serve as rain shelter and not as parking space. There will be MMDA personnel assigned to secure the area.

What’s more, the MMDA also plans to set up more emergency lay-bys under flyovers in other parts of EDSA as well as on C5 and Roxas Boulevard. There will also be lay-bys put up along Alabang Road, Parañaque-Sucat Road, and Chapel Road once the areas have been cleared of obstructions.

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

In addition, the MMDA will put up more pocket gardens under flyovers around the metro as part of its efforts to improve urban aesthetics and fight urban decay.

So, what say you, motorcyclists? Share your thoughts in the comments.

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

