Bong Nebrija calls out riders who take shelter under overpasses during inclement weather

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic chief Bong Nebrija has a message for riders who obstruct traffic while taking shelter from the rain: You’re endangering yourselves.

In a Facebook post, Nebrija vented his frustrations regarding motorcycle riders who hide under overpasses to avoid getting wet during downpours. According to Nebrija, the practice is very dangerous, and that all it takes for the riders to become “bowling pins” is a sleepy driver or ill-maintained vehicle. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

“Isa lang na SUV o light truck ang mawalan ng preno, o makatulog ang driver o di kaya lasing at masuyod kayo dyan na parang bowling pin, kawawa naman pamilya nyo na nagaantay sa inyong makauwi,” the official said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Please naman kung pwede huwag kayo dyan magpalipas ng ulan. Napakadelikado po,” he added, also saying he was expecting people to bash him for his take on the issue.

Nebrija also took the opportunity to say riders must be prepared to take on inclement weather on the road. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang rider di takot sa ulan,” he said. “In the Navy, there is no such thing as bad weather only different kinds of good weather. Hooyah!”

We’ve already tackled the dos and don’ts of riding in the rain in a previous article. You can read why taking shelter under overpasses during downpours is ill-advised here.

We know it sucks being caught out in the open when it’s raining cats and dogs, but at the same time, waiting with dozens of other riders on the side of the road is pretty dangerous, too. What’s your take on this issue? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.